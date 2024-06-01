Between Aisha Yesufu and APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe





Activist, Aisha Yesufu, has slammed APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, after he attacked her for not standing up while the national anthem was being recited at an event on Friday, May 31.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Igbokwe described Aisha’s action as a ‘nonsensical behavior’.

He wrote(

‘’Aisha Yesufu cannot respect the National Anthem. Let us see where all the nonsensical behavior will take her to. She may not understand the damage she is doing to herself and her family. Continue.”

Aisha has since taken to her X handle to slam him. She wrote;