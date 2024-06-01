Biden gives Ukraine permission to carry out strikes within Russia using US weapons





US President, Joe Biden has given permission to Ukraine to strike inside Russian territory with American munitions, drawing strong condemnation from Russia.

Biden, however, restricted the use of the weapons which means Ukraine can only hit targets over the border close to Kharkiv after Russia made significant advances around the city in the northeastern part of the country close to the Russian border, two US officials said.

“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine can use US-supplied weapons for counterfire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them,” one of the officials said.

The new law change comes from a long-standing policy amid growing international pressure from close US allies to support Ukraine.

“But it is limited to the area around Kharkiv, and Ukraine has not requested permission beyond that, the official said, adding that they do not ”anticipate the US widening the area allowed.”

Kyiv…