Democracy can only survive by adherence to rule of law and quality of governance and not by parliamentary system as being canvassed by some people – Shettima





Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said what the country needs is good governance, not a change in the system of governance.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary of Yusuf Ali & Co (Ghalib chambers) in Ilọrin, Kwara State capital, on Saturday, June 1, Shettima also stated that President Bola Tinubu never influenced the electoral process since he assumed office through the instrument of power.

He said;

“Democracy can only survive by adherence to rule of law and quality of governance, not by parliamentary system as being canvassed by some people.

“Many nations that collapsed did so because of lack of access to truth and justice; their access to justice was frustrated and denied.

“President Bola Tinubu never influenced the electoral process and we (presidency) never used instruments of office to hunt or hound perceived opponents standing trial”.