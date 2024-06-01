Oby Ezekwesili reacts to video of activist Aisha Yesufu sitting while the new National anthem was being sung at an event

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to a video of activist, Aisha Yesufu, sitting while the “new” National anthem was being recited at an event on Friday, May 31.
Taking to her X handle to share the said video, Ms, Yesufu wrote;
“#NotMyNationalAnthem.”
Reacting via her X handle, Ezekwesili, who is also against the re-introduction of the old national anthem, wrote;
“@AishaYesufu, Definitely #NotMyNationalAnthem as I already publicly conveyed. In my case, whenever and wherever the National Anthem is called for, I shall continue to sing #AriseOCompatriots as #MyNationalAnthem.
The Lawmakers @nassnigeria and the @NGRPresident grievously breached the Constitutional provisions and process for amendment of legislation and therefore cannot foist another National Anthem on us.
I refuse to join them in the Kangaroo Act of violating the Constitution.”
Source: Linda Ikeji