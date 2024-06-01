Oby Ezekwesili reacts to video of activist Aisha Yesufu sitting while the new National anthem was being sung at an event

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to a video of activist, Aisha Yesufu, sitting while the “new” National anthem was being recited at an event on Friday, May 31.

 

Taking to her X handle to share the said video, Ms, Yesufu wrote;

“#NotMyNationalAnthem.”

 

Reacting via her X handle, Ezekwesili, who is also against the re-introduction of the old national anthem, wrote;

“@AishaYesufu, Definitely #NotMyNationalAnthem as I already publicly conveyed. In my case, whenever and wherever the National Anthem is called for, I shall continue to sing #AriseOCompatriots as #MyNationalAnthem.

The Lawmakers @nassnigeria and the @NGRPresident grievously breached the Constitutional provisions and process for amendment of legislation and therefore cannot foist another National Anthem on us.

I refuse to join them in the Kangaroo Act of violating the Constitution.”

Oby Ezekwesili reacts to video of activist Aisha Yesufu sitting while the new National anthem was being sung at an event

 

 





