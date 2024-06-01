Suspect in the disappearance of two friends killed while being transported to Abuja as investigation reveals he belongs to organ harvesting syndicate (video)





The suspect, Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo, who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of two friends, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh, is dead.

LIB earlier reported that the suspect refused to reveal the whereabouts of the two young ladies.

The duo was declared missing after they travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Aba in Abia State on April 27, 2024, to see Andrew after meeting him on Facebook.

Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who confirmed the latest development said the suspect was shot dead by vigilantes while being transported to Abuja from Abia State by police operatives.