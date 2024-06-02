6-week-old baby mauled to death by family dog while sleeping in his crib





A 6-week-old baby sleeping in his crib was mauled to death by the family’s dog.

Little Ezra Mansoor succumbed to his injuries Thursday, May 30, six days after the husky attacked him in his Knoxville, Tennessee, home.

“Being his mom was the biggest honor and the best thing I’ve ever done,” the infant’s grieving mother Chloe Mansoor told WVLT.

Ezra had been in the hospital in critical condition for nearly a week before he died, according to his first-time parents.

Among his life-threatening injuries were a brain bleed and brain swelling.

The “completely unprovoked” attack took the family by surprise. The dog, which they had owned for eight years, was one of two in the home, though neither had a history of aggression.

While little Ezra’s life was cut tragically short, his parents Mark and Chloe have decided to help other babies in need by donating his organs, according to an online fundraiser.

Working to save the lives of others has given them…