American lawmaker pushes bill to strip Donald Trump of Secret Service protection if he is sentenced to jail





Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, introduced the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable (DISGRACED) Former Protectees Act, a bill he says will strip former US President Trump of Secret service protection if it is passed into law.

Trump was found guilty on felony charges Thursday, raising potential challenges for the Secret Service responsible for protecting him.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York v. Trump. The charges were related to alleged payments made ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence pornographic performer Stormy Daniels about an alleged 2006 extramarital sexual encounter with Trump. Trump denied all charges and any affair with Daniels.

But the conviction raises the possibility the presumed 2024 Republican nominee could end up being barred. That development would raise…