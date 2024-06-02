Aviation unions to withdraw services at airports as Nationwide strike begins June 3





In compliance with the indefinite strike declared by the organized labour, aviation unions have directed its members to withdraw their services across airports in Nigeria.

The unions include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

Following an emergency meeting held on Sunday,June 2, the unions in a joint statement signed by Comrade Ocheme Aba, General Secretary NUATE; Comrade Frances Akinjole, Deputy General Secretary ATSSSAN; Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu, Secretary General ANAP and Comrade Olayinka Abioye General Secretary NAAPE, directed all branches to comply. The withdrawal is expected to take effect by 12:00 am on Monday June 3.

The statement reads