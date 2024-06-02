Bauchi commissioner dies in auto crash





The Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Aliyu Sarki Ahmad Jalam, has died in an auto crash.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed this in a condolence message to the members of his immediate family and the entire people of the state issued on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

According to him, the commissioner lost his life in an accident that occurred on the busy Misau-Darazo highway on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The governor described the deceased as a dedicated public servant, whose commitment to the development and well-being of his local communities was unwavering.

“During his lifetime, he championed numerous initiatives aimed at improving good governance and community relations,” he said.

“Late Ahmed Jalam was known for his tireless work, integrity, and compassion for the people he served and his service will be remembered and cherished by all.

“His demise is deeply felt by all and the countless individuals whose lives he touched during his…