Family remembers mother and her two children killed by bandits in Plateau





A Facebook user, Bulus Audu Makama has mourned a family member and her two children one year after they were killed by bandits in Plateau State.

Mrs. Tabitha Emmanuel, God’s Love and Caleb Emmanuel, wife and children of one Rev. Emmanuel Makama, were murdered on June 18, 2023.

A one-year remembrance service will be held for the victims at Salama Baptist Church in the Hirpia community, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state on June 23, 2024.