Police arrest four suspected burglars in Nasarawa, recover stolen items

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 2, 2024, said the arrest followed a complaint lodged at the ‘A’ Division in Lafia.

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested four suspects who burgled an electronic store in the Rimi Uku area of Lafia, the state capital and carted away valuables.

According to the PPRO, four Kapital solar batteries and two 32-inch LG television sets were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects are Sa’ad Kashina 24, Bawa Saidu 30, Sagir Mohammed 28, and Isiaka Mohammed 20, all males of Doma and Lafia respectively.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to selling four Laptops, which are part of the stolen items in Makurdi, Benue State at the rate of N30,000,” the statement read.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, ordered the Divisional Police officers to carry out extensive investigations into the case and charge the suspects…