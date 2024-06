Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye has said politics should not be considered a profession or vocation.

The former Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stated this in a post on Sunday, May 2, 2024.

“Politics ought not to be a vocation or profession. It is the part-time profession of every citizen who would protect the rights and privileges of free men. A man without a second address will have his life in politics, scarce of honesty,” he wrote.