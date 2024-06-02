Suspended police chief, Abba Kyari released after 27 months in detention, receives warm welcome from his family members (photos/videos)





Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has been released from the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory.

Recall that Kyari was arrested on February 14, 2022, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for his allegedinvolvement with an international drug cartel and had been in detention for 27 months.

On May 22, 2024, Judge Emeka Nwite, granted Kyari bail to allow him to conclude the burial rites of his mother, Yachilla Kyari, who died on May 5. His deceased mom is survived by 10 children including Abba who is the eldest son.

As part of his bail conditions, Kyari was required to deposit his passport with the court and report to the nearest NDLEA office during the bail period. The court scheduled May 31, 2024, for the hearing on Kyari’s main application for bail about the drug trafficking charges.

This morning, Kyari fulfilled his bail application and was released by the Kuje Custodial center.