Trump reveals how he will get revenge on Joe Biden if he is elected as president





Former President Donald Trump, fresh off his New York criminal conviction for falsifying business records, has revealed how he will get a revenge on U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week following a trial he slammed as a “scam.”

His supporters have made similar remarks, criticizing Judge Juan Merchan for his alleged bias in the prosecution’s favour. Many have also accused the US justice system under the Biden Administration of being weaponized against the president’s chief political opponent.

“My revenge will be success,” Trump said in an exclusive sit-down interview with “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“These are bad people. These people are sick, and they do things that are so destructive… if it weren’t me, they’d be going after somebody else, and I know a lot of the competition. They wouldn’t do so well.”

In the key segments of the interview that aired on Sunday, June 2, the Republican party frontrunner weighed in on…