Women escape death as container-laden trailer rams into their buses while they were returning from burial (video)





Dozens of women returning from burial knelt on the road to thank God for sparing their lives after a container-laden truck rammed into the buses they were travelling in in Anambra State.

Videos shared online show the women, dressed in the uniform of their town union, kneeling in the middle of the road, with their hands raised to the sky.

One of their buses can be seen crushed by the side of the road while another bus was partly under a trailer.

A social media user who shared the video said the women, including her mother, went for a burial around Unizik and were returning to Oraifite when the accident happened on Friday, May 31.

Thankfully, all the mother’s survived.

See the video below.

