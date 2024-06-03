Arsenal release 22 footballers from men and women’s teams including Nigerian goalkeeper





Arsenal have released 22 players from the men’s and women’s teams ahead of the expiration of their contracts this month.

Mikel Arteta’s men finished second in the Premier League after Manchester City pipped them to secure the league for the second consecutive season.

Meanwhile, the women’s team finished third in the WSL, behind winners Chelsea and Manchester City, but won the League Cup.

Both teams will seek to go for another title challenge and go a step further next season, and preparations have begun.

There have been 19 players released from the men’s team with their contracts set to expire on June 30.

Mohamed Elneny is on the released list. He will leave Arsenal after eight years in north London.

The Egyptian midfielder made 161 appearances for the club and was part of the side that won the FA Cup in 2017 under Arsene Wenger.

Right-back Cedric Soares will also depart the Gunners after making 64 appearances over five years, having initially joined on…