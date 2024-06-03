CBN revokes license of Heritage bank





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operation license of Heritage Bank Plc with immediate effect. In a statement released on Monday, June 3, the apex bank said the decision was taken to maintain a stable and healthy financial system as authorised under Section 12 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

In the statement signed by Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali Acting Director, Corporate Communications, the apex bank said the revocation was executed after Heritage Bank breached Section 12 (1) of BOFIA 2020.

“The bank’s Board and Management failed to improve its financial performance, posing a risk to the financial stability of the country. Despite various supervisory measures taken by the CBN to help the bank recover, Heritage Bank continued to struggle without any reasonable prospects of recovery,” the apex bank stated.

To ensure public confidence and integrity of the financial system, the CBN said it has appointed the Nigeria Deposit Insurance…