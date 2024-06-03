I need N69m to fully transform to a man and bear children – Ex-Super Falcons Player Begs NFF





A former Super Falcons player known as Iyabo Abade, is pleading for help from the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF to undergo a corrective surgery.

The former falcons player, who is now a man and also changed his name to James Johnson, said he needs NFF’s assistance of N69.7m to facilitate a corrective surgery that will enable him have his own children.

Johnson, was a Falcons player from 1997 to 2000 and successfully underwent a sex change operation in the United States in 2004 courtesy of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, then Minister of Federal Capital Territory

Before his surgery, he was a confirmed hermaphrodite – a person or animal with both male and female organs.

The former footballer revealed that he wrote to the NFF for financial assistance in 2023 to undergo the surgery but hasn’t heard from the Nigerian football ruling body.

Abade, 40, said he would be a fulfilled man if he could conclude the final stages of the surgery and have his own kids.