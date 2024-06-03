NLC insists June 3 strike must go on as its meeting with NASS leaders ends in deadlock





The Nigeria Labour Congress says the nationwide strike scheduled for Monday, June 3 will still go on as planned.

This comes after a meeting between the top echelon of the National Assembly and the national executives of the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) ended in deadlock on Sunday, June 2.

The meeting was aimed at convincing the organised labour to embrace dialogue and shelve their planned strike action scheduled for Monday.

Recall that Labour had announced plans to commence an indefinite strike nationwide following the federal government’s inability to meet its demand for a new minimum wage.

The meeting which was called by principal officers of the National Assembly was presided by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas.

Present at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Finance, Dr…