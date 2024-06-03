



Comedian Mr Macaroni has taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress over current challenges bedeviling the country.

In a tweet he shared, he stated that no party in Nigeria has enjoyed opposition like them. Mr Macaroni further claimed that they protested all the time while pointing out how the ruling party also allegedly cursed former President Goodluck Jonathan and his family while in opposition.

He also said that if APC knew what the people deserved back then, they should have no problem understanding what the people want and deserve now.

Mr Macaroni tweeted;

“No Political party enjoyed opposition like APC! They cursed at Jonathan and his family everyday. Nobody protest reach them. If APC knew what the People deserved back then, they should have no problem understanding what the people want and deserve now! The people are suffering! The Government should WAKE UP!!!”