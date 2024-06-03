Singer Bebe Rexha boots fans from her show for throwing items at her





American singer Bebe Rexha has had her fans booted from her show for throwing items at her.

While performing one of her hits in Green Bay, Wisconsin, she suddenly stopped the music to call out a guy for allegedly throwing stuff at her and wrecking the show for everyone. She then had security boot him out.

Bebe was heard telling the guy that cops have been called. She also told him it didn’t have to come to this, but his behavior left her no choice.

A fan who attended the show also revealed that about 10 people were kicked out for the same offense but this has not been confirmed.

Recall that Bebe needed stitches after a phone viciously smacked her in the face during a NYC concert last year. This left her face incredibly bruised. Her alleged attacker who apologized claimed he just wanted Bebe to take photos with him.