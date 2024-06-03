UEFA ‘make their decision’ on potential ban on Man United playing in the Europa League





Despite the European governing body’s restrictions on multi-club ownership, UEFA will reportedly allow Manchester United to play in the Europa League next season.

United and Nice, who are also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos, have both qualified for the competition next season.

Back in March, it was revealed in an updated version of UEFA’s integrity laws that in the event of two clubs from the same ownership group qualifying for the same competition, only one would be permitted to enter.

This normally would be given to the team who finished higher in their respective league, with Nice placing 5th and Manchester United 8th. However, United did win the FA Cup, a trophy where the winners automatically go into next season’s Europa League.

The Times have reported that Manchester United have been given the go-ahead by UEFA to compete in the same competition as Nice next season subject to certain conditions, though this could be a one-off.

The…