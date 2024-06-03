Woman allegedly kills her husband with pestle over side chick in Ondo





A housewife, Omolara Oluwakemi, has been accused of killing her husband, Seidu Jamiu, over alleged infidelity in Ondo State.

It was gathered that Oluwakemi used a pestle to smash her husband’s head while he was asleep in their residence at Akungba Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The couple had been living together for more than seven years with three children.

A family source who confirmed the incident to the Daily Trust said the suspect picked the pestle at the backyard of their bungalow to hit her husband on the head.

“There had been a misunderstanding between the couple over allegations of infidelity particularly against the man. His housewife had been accusing him of not being faithful in the marriage by keeping a ‘side chick,” the source said.

“Unfortunately, we learnt during the weekend that he had been killed by her wife. She was said to have used a pestle to smash him on the head. I was at the…