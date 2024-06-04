Dismembered body found near home of man who accommodated two friends who are currently missing (video)





A dismembered body has been found near home of the Nigerian man who accommodated two friends who are currently missing. LIB reported that Celine and her Ghanaian friend, Afiba, were declared missing after they travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Abia State on April 27, 2024 to see Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo after connecting with him on Facebook.

Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who has been following the case, confirmed the discovery of the decomposed body, He mentioned that the decomposing body was found with its head, hands and legs not visible and that it was wrapped in one of the curtains similar to the ones in the home of Andrew who was allegedly killed while trying to escape from arrest some days ago.

He wrote