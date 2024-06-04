Newlywed cuts husband’s manhood in Kaduna





A newlywed woman, Habiba Ibrahim, has reportedly cut the manhood of her 40-year-old husband, Salisu Idris, while he was asleep.

DailyTrust reports that Idris, a commercial motorcycle rider and resident of Kudan in Kaduna State, said the incident happened on May 26 after he returned from the early morning prayers.

The victim said he was lying on his bed to have some rest when his wife suddenly jumped on him with a sharp knife and cut off his manhood. Idris said his neighbours quickly came in to his rescue him when they heard him shout.

`Idris said they got married about four months ago, adding that he could not fathom the reason for her action because they loved each other and there was no prior misunderstanding before the attack.

Idris was rushed to a hospital in Kudan from where he was referred to the General Hospital Makarfi. He was later taken to the Ahmadu Bello University teaching Hospital, Zaria where doctors battled to save his life.