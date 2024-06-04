Ogun landlord slumps and dies during heated argument with tenant over unpaid rent





A landlord identified as Apeh Benjamin has slumped and died during a heated argument with one of his tenants in Aribabu village, Sotubo, Ogun State.

The incident happened at about 6:30 am on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Omolala Odutola, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, June 3, 2024, said the argument was triggered by the tenant’s unpaid rent.

According to the PPRO, the tenant, simply identified as Emmanuel, had threatened to kill the landlord during the argument.

“One Apeh Benjamin of Aribabu village, Sotubo Ogun State a landlord slumped, and died at about 0630hrs on 2nd of June, over a heated argument with one Emmanuel his tenant who threatened to kill his landlord, over indebted rent,” Odutola stated.