Organised Labour suspends strike for a week





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called off their industrial action for a week. The TUC president, Festus Osifo, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, June 4. He said a communique will be issued shortly to announce this development.

Both unions began an indefinite strike on Monday June 3 to press home their demands for an increase in minimum wage as well as the suspension in the hike in electricity tariff. Economic activities were grounded across the country.

Labour’s actions followed the expiration of the May 31 deadline for an agreement on a new minimum wage. They have been locked in negotiations with the Federal Government.

During the failed talks with the government, Labour rejected three government offers, the latest being ₦60,000. The TUC and the NLC subsequently pulled out of negotiations, insisting on ₦494,000 as the new minimum wage.

