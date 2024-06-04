Police gun down fleeing armed robber in Delta





Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have neutralised a member of an armed robbery gang who tried to escape by jumping off a bridge in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, said the suspect had led operatives to their hideout in search of two fleeing members of the gang when he jumped off the bridge and was shot by the police operatives.

The suspect was confirmed dead at Ekpan General Hospital where he was rushed for medical treatment.

“On 31/05/2024 at about 2140hrs, operatives of Ekpan Divisional undercover surveillance patrol team while on routine patrol along Army Barracks Link Road off Refinery Road Ekpan, they were double-crossed by a tricycle with three occupants in their usual style of robbing innocent citizens but on noticing they were policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels, and were given a hot chase during which one of the…