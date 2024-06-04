Singer Sean Kingston extradited to Florida and booked into jail over $1million fraud charges





American singer, Sean Kingston has been extradited to Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars’ worth of fraud.

Kingston, 34, was booked into the Broward County jail on Sunday, according to jail records. He was arrested on May 23 at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California’s Mojave Desert where he was performing.

Last week, he waived his right to fight extradition in a California court and agreed to be turned over to authorities in Florida.

Kingston’s mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, was arrested the same day as her son, when a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kingston and Turner have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes, according to arrest warrants released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants allege they stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade, and furniture.

The warrants in the case…