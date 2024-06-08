Kenyan teacher allegedly commits suicide after losing money in online casino bet





A teacher at Nyamira Boys High School in Kenya has reportedly taken his own life after losing a bet on an online casino.

Nyamira Township Assistant Chief, Johnson Manyara said Kelvin Omwenga died by suicide at his rented house on Wednesday night, June 5, 2024.

The administrator added that the teacher had lost about Sh50,000 in the betting.

“I was informed by locals about a teacher who had ended his life,” Mr Manyara said.

“I proceeded to his house and notified police officers who arrived and took the body away.”

The assistant chief added that Omwenga’s wife had given birth but was not at home when the incident occurred.

“His wife had travelled upcountry after the couple had been informed that Omwenga’s parents were sick. He told his wife to travel home,” the administrator said.

Nyamira Boys principal George Onkundi said the school fraternity was shocked to learn of the death.

The principal said Omwenga was hired by the Board of Management and he had…