EFCC confirms its raid on two clubs in Akure





Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested One Hundred and Twenty Seven (127) suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo State.

The alleged internet fraudsters were arrested in an early morning sting operation at a “Yahoo Party” held simultaneously at Signature and Abah Clubs on Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Akure, Ondo State.

The EFCC said credible intelligence showed that the said party was initially scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024 but was later moved to Saturday “to beat security and intelligence networks of the EFCC.”