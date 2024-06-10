EFCC denies assaulting suspects, says video was ‘stage-managed’





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied assaulting, brutalising, or carrying out any dehumanising act on the suspects arrested during a raid on two clubs in Akure, Ondo State on Saturday, June 8.

A statement by the EFFC’s Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, titled EFCC’s Akure Arrests: Setting the Records Straight, urged the public to disregard a viral video of ladies showing their brutalised butts allegedly done to them by agents of the EFCC during the raid.

An activist in the state had taken to X to accuse the agency of brutalizing customers at the clubs during the raids.

The Commission further said that it will subject the video to forensic analysis to establish its falsehood and prepare a case against purveyors of what it called the “distasteful stunt”.

In the statement released, the agency also denied using tear gas during the operation or tampering with the CCTV facility at the scene of the arrest.