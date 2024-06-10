The moment you start splitting bills 50/50 with your wife, you have lost all the right to seek submission from her





A Nigerian lady, Blessing Ogbenna, has said that a man loses all the right to seek submission from his wife the moment he starts splitting bills 50-50 with her.

She stated this on Sunday in response to a post by a UK-based Nigerian man, Eke Ako, who said a woman should quit the moment she begins to question the hierarchy in her marriage.

“Infact, you ‘ve lost the credibility of a head because the Bible aid a man who cannot fend for his family is worst than an infidel,” she added.