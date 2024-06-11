African elephants call each other and respond to each other by unique names, new study reveals





African elephants call each other and respond to individual names, something that few wild animals do, according to a new research published on Monday, June 10.

The names are one part of elephants’ low rumbles that they can hear over long distances across the savanna. Scientists believe that animals with complex social structures and family groups that separate and then reunite often may be more likely to use individual names.

“If you’re looking after a large family, you’ve got to be able to say, ‘Hey, Virginia, get over here!’” said Duke University ecologist Stuart Pimm, who was not involved in the study.

Humans have names, of course, and our dogs come when their names are called. Baby dolphins invent their own names, called signature whistles, and parrots may also use names but it’s extremely rare for wild animals to call each other by unique names.

Each of these species including humans also possesses the ability to learn to pronounce unique new sounds…