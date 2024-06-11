Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from wife Firerose 7 months after wedding





American country singer Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from his wife Firerose 7 Months after the wedding.

Billy is asking the court to grant him an outright annulment, claiming the marriage was obtained by fraud. TMZ also reported that Billy has given Firerose a deadline of May 24 to get out of their house as he’s currently putting up $500/night over a period of ten days for temporary housing.

In court documents obtained by the publication, Billy said he would pay Firerose $5,000/month for her to obtain suitable housing in Tennessee for 90 days, or until the divorce is finalized, whichever occurs first.

He listed their date of separation as May 22, 2024. He also cited irreconcilable differences as well as “inappropriate marital conduct” as reasons for divorce.

The divorce marks the end of Billy Ray’s third marriage. He was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 until 1991 when they divorced. His second wife is Tish Cyrus, and they were married for 3 decades and had three…