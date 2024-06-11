Four die in Bayelsa auto crash





Four persons died when a speeding Toyota Sienna collided head-on with a tricycle at Famgbe 2 on the Yenagoa-Oporoma road in Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the Sienna veered of its lane and collided with the tricycle at about 7:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2024,

According to an eyewitness account, the Toyota Sienna was driving in the direction of Oporoma while the tricycle was returning to Yenagoa when the crash occurred.

The victims comprised the driver of the tricycle and the passengers while none of the occupants of the Sienna sustained any injuries.

He said heavy rainfall and poor visibility could have also contributed to the accident on a bend on the road, a scene of several previous accidents.

According to him, it took some time before residents responded to the emergency due to the rain and growing darkness.