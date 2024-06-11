IGP orders investigation into the death of Andrew Ochekwo, prime suspect in the disappearance of two friends





The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding thenalleged murder of Andrew Ochekwo, the prime suspect in the disappearance of two friends, Celine and Afiba,

A statement released by the police Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, on Monday June 10, saythat the Monitoring Unit has been given a two-week timeframe to complete its investigation and present a comprehensive report.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has directed the Monitoring Unit to conduct a thorough and high-powered investigation into the suspected murder of one Andrew Ochekwo. This directive comes amid the numerous allegations, arguments, and counterarguments surrounding the case, which also involves the disappearance of two ladies, Celine and Afiba after their trip to visit the said Andrew in Aba, Abia State, for which he was alleged to be responsible. In light of the public interest and the…





Source: Linda Ikeji