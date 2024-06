A pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Dauda Dalyop, 63, and his wife, Chummy Dauda, 57, who were killed by gunmen have been laid to rest at Kimakpa village in Kwall District, Bassa Local Government Area Plateau State.

The couple and three other persons, Chwe Ajuh, 26, Joshua Kusa, 47, Mrs Rikwe Doro, 43, were killed by the gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias on Monday, June 5, 2024.