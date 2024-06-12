The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Segun Dada, has thrown shade at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
Dada threw the shade while reacting to Atiku’s post on X commiserating with President Tinubu over his slip at the Democracy day parade ground.
Atiku had asked if all was well with President Tinubu.
Reacting to Atiku’s post, Dada wrote;
‘’Thank you, Alhaji Koojoli. Better to fall briefly and rise than to be falling consistently in trying to be president since 1992 but still won’t quit.
Source: Linda Ikeji