Better to fall briefly and rise than to be falling consistently in trying to be president since 1992 but still won’t quit.”





The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Segun Dada, has thrown shade at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Dada threw the shade while reacting to Atiku’s post on X commiserating with President Tinubu over his slip at the Democracy day parade ground.

Atiku had asked if all was well with President Tinubu.

Reacting to Atiku’s post, Dada wrote;