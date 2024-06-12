DSS alerts Nigerians over planned protests





The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has been alerted to plans by certain individuals and groups to stage physical protests in some parts of the country on Wednesday, June 12.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the security agency, Peter Afunanya, says the protests are designed with ”sinister objectives to coincide with the Democracy Day Celebration”

‘’While citizens may have the rights of assembly and expression, such freedoms should not be used to undermine public safety and national security,” Afunanya says

The DSS says the determination by some non-state actors to incite mass disaffection through demonstrations that may turn violent will not be tolerated.

The statement in part reads;