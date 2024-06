Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has opened up about his health struggles.

The Big Brother Naija host, who didn’t disclose the ailments, said he ended the year 2023 with surgery after battling health challenges throughout the year.

He added that he is now focused on “fixing” his body in 2024.

On his X handle on Tuesday, he wrote: “Had 3 health scares in 2023 and ended the year in surgery… Fixing the body in 2024.”