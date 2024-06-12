“Is this right” Actress Chinwe Splendor laments as university orders her to return certificate after she said in an interview that she slept with lecturers for grades (video)





Actress Chinwe Splendor has gone online to lament that the university she attended ordered her to return her certificate following an interview she granted.

Chinwe said the school sent her an email after the interview went viral. In the email, she said they gave her 48 hours to return her certificate.

She questioned if the school has the right to demand the certificate back after giving it. She added that she worked for the certificate and paid her fees.

In the interview that caused her troubles, Chinwe revealed that she went into prostitution while in university to make ends meet. As a result, she was lagging behind in her school work, so she decided to make good grades by offering her body to lecturers.

