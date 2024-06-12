Jailed footballer, Robinho ‘learning electronics repair in prison’after being convicted of gang rape in Italy





Disgraced ex-Man City and Brazil winger Robinho is reportedly learning a new career by taking a prison course during a nine-year prison sentence.

The former Premier League player, 40, whose real name is Robson De Souza, was one of six men who were found guilty of assaulting an Albanian woman in an Italian nightclub in January 2013, when he was playing for AC Milan.

In March, he was handed a jail term in Brazil, following a landmark supreme court ruling, after Italian prosecutors felt he should serve his sentence in his homeland.

According to a new report by The Sun, Robinho is learning new skills in basic electronics, including TV and radio repair, as part of a programme provided by the Brazilian Universal Institute to prepare inmates for life after their release.

Robinho’s lawyer Mario Rosso Vale said: ‘Robinho is keeping his head down and quietly getting on with it… he is being an exemplary inmate and has had no issues with other prisoners.

‘They…