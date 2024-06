Jay Boogie has shared new photos to show off his curves.

The crossdresser also explained why he has been staying out of the public eye.

He wrote: “Had to stay lowkey when everyone noticed me.”



This comes months after Jay Boogie cried out for financial help while calling out a plastic surgery clinic he said performed a botched surgery on him.

He was later accused of exaggerating his medical condition to raise funds.

See more recent photos of the crossdresser below.