King Charles’ first official portrait vandalized by animal rights activists





Activists from an animal rights group have vandalized the first official portrait of King Charles, currently on display in a London gallery.

Campaign group, Animal Rising posted a video on its social media channels on Tuesday, June 11, showing two activists using a paint roller to stick signs over the portrait of the monarch.

Members of the public have been free to visit the portrait of the monarch, which is on display at the Philip Mould Gallery in central London until June 21.

The painting, the first official portrait of King Charles as monarch, raised eyebrows when it was unveiled earlier this year.

In the portrait, Artist Jonathon Yeo depicted the king against a background of crimson blood strokes, sparking mixed reactions.

Activists covered the king’s head with an image of the UK cartoon character Wallace, from the “Wallace and Gromit” comedy series. A speech bubble sign was then also tacked onto the painting with the following caption: “No cheese Gromit, look at…