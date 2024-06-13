86-year-old beheaded after being hit by city truck in Brooklyn





An elderly pedestrian was decapitated in Brooklyn when he was struck by a city Department of Transportation vehicle, cops and police sources said.

The man, 86, was crossing the street on Wednesday, June 12, around 3:30 p.m. when the truck smashed into him at Dahlgren Place in Bay Ridge, according to the NYPD.

The collision was so forceful that the victim’s head was severed from his body.

Disturbing photos show police covering the gory remains with a single sheet. The yellow DOT truck with a crane is also seen in the background.

The man’s body remained several yards away in the crosswalk.

The truck driver, 31, remained at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.