Actress Kathy Griffin shares first Instagram photo after second vocal chord surgery

Multiple Emmy Award-winning American comedian and actress, Kathy Griffin has shared her first Instagram photo after undergoing a second vocal chord surgery. 

 

Sharing a photo of her throat wrapped in a gauze bandage, Kathy wrote “Vocal cord surgery went well. A bit of scarring and swelling, but it’ll be worth it if I get some of my voice back.”

 

She had earlier revealed that she was getting an implant in her left vocal cord. This comes a year after surgery in the same spot, which was left paralyzed during her 2021 lung cancer operation to remove half of her left lung.

 

She also had an aperture, a tear above her vocal cords, making her stand-up voice higher-pitched than usual. She admitted she used to breeze through surgeries but this one had her on edge after everything she’d been through with her voice.

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

