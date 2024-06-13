Chief of Defence Staff calls for Simon Ekpa’s arrest, accuses Finland and European Union of shielding him

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has accused the Finnish government and the European Union of shielding the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Indigenous People of Biafra Simon Ekpa.
While speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday, June 12, Musa questioned the European Union’s commitment to democracy in Nigeria, given their inaction concerning calls for the extradition of Ekpa to Nigeria for prosecution.
In his words;
“We have repeatedly complained about the issue of Simon Ekpa. He is in Finland and the Finnish Government is giving him all the support and he is doing what he is doing. The comments he is making, people are being killed and nothing is being done. This is democracy. If the European Union is supporting democracy and this is happening and they are not taking action, then they don’t mean well for Nigeria.
We have said that in clear terms. We need to diplomatically find means of getting him out of whatever it is that he is doing. He must be…
