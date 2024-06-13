President Tinubu jokes about him falling at Eagles Square, calls it a ‘swagger’ (video)





President Tinubu has joked about him falling at the Eagles Square Abuja on Wednesday morning, June 12.

The President was mounting the parade vehicle when he missed a step and fell. A video of the incident trended on social media with some Nigerians mocking him.

Responding to his mockers, President Tinubu said the fall was him prostrating in respect to Nigeria for the 25 years of unbroken democracy.

Describing his fall as ‘swagger’, the President said;