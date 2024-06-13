Release all the young people arrested during ENDSARS protest. They are your children and grandchildren





Senator Shehu Sani has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to pardon the young protesters arrested and still being detained over the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

In 2020, some Nigerian youths had taken to the streets to protest against police brutality and the situation in the country. The protest led to attacks on police stations, formations, and officers across the country. While some of the arrested protesters were released, others are believed to continue being held up in various police stations.

While speaking at the Democracy day Presidential dinner held at the State House Conference Centre Abuja, Sani said those who took part in the protest should also be considered as champions of democracy.

Senator Sani noted that he and other of his peers who were part of the fight to entrench democracy in Nigeria, like the ENDSARS protesters learnt from President Tinubu to be dogged.

Watch a video of Sani speaking below